Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Brinker International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Brinker International from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $208.88.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 33.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brinker International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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