Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. 11,202,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,738. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The company’s QUILS lung cancer detection program is expanding into new states, reinforcing its reputation in oncology and public-health initiatives. Yahoo Finance

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here