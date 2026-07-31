Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.24.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234,030. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus estimates of $11.74 billion. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year, while EPS rose from $1.46 in the prior-year quarter. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis and newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus estimates of $11.74 billion. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year, while EPS rose from $1.46 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised: Management now expects full-year EPS of $6.75 to $7.00 and revenue of $49 billion to $50 billion, above consensus estimates of approximately $6.31 EPS and $47.3 billion in revenue. BMY Q2 earnings beat estimates and 2026 view raised

Management now expects full-year EPS of $6.75 to $7.00 and revenue of $49 billion to $50 billion, above consensus estimates of approximately $6.31 EPS and $47.3 billion in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Growth products are gaining traction: Eliquis sales were a major contributor, while Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and other newer medicines helped the growth portfolio reach roughly 60% of revenue. Management also highlighted pipeline progress. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Eliquis sales were a major contributor, while Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and other newer medicines helped the growth portfolio reach roughly 60% of revenue. Management also highlighted pipeline progress. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved: Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating and increased its price target from $65 to $70, implying additional upside from recent levels.

Truist reaffirmed its Buy rating and increased its price target from $65 to $70, implying additional upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious, citing valuation after BMY’s recent rally and the need for continued execution to replace older products.

Some analysts remain cautious, citing valuation after BMY’s recent rally and the need for continued execution to replace older products. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain: Legacy portfolio declines from patent expirations continue, while Opdivo declined and readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy were delayed. Elevated put-option activity also indicates some investors are hedging downside risk.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here