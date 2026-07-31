Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives "Buy" Rating from Truist Financial

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.06.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $65.56.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results substantially exceeded expectations. Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04, versus the $1.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.7% year over year to $12.97 billion, well above the $11.74 billion forecast. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis, newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04, versus the $1.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 5.7% year over year to $12.97 billion, well above the $11.74 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Full-year adjusted EPS is now expected at $6.75–$7.00, compared with an analyst consensus near $6.31, and revenue is projected at $49 billion–$50 billion versus expectations of approximately $47.3 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Full-year adjusted EPS is now expected at $6.75–$7.00, compared with an analyst consensus near $6.31, and revenue is projected at $49 billion–$50 billion versus expectations of approximately $47.3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Eliquis and the growth portfolio provided the key catalyst. Eliquis sales reportedly increased 21%, while newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Opdivo Qvantig helped drive growth. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue and increased about 14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eliquis sales reportedly increased 21%, while newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Breyanzi and Opdivo Qvantig helped drive growth. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue and increased about 14%. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors viewed the quarter favorably, citing strong cash flow, improved execution and an attractive valuation relative to large pharmaceutical peers. Upgrading to Buy on Positive Q2 Earnings

Analysts and investors viewed the quarter favorably, citing strong cash flow, improved execution and an attractive valuation relative to large pharmaceutical peers. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong report, William Blair maintained a Hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already reflect much of the positive news. Strong Quarter and Higher Eliquis Growth Outlook

Despite the strong report, William Blair maintained a Hold rating, indicating that the improved outlook may already reflect much of the positive news. Negative Sentiment: Legacy portfolio revenue continues to decline because of patent expirations, while Opdivo fell and delayed readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy introduce pipeline uncertainty.

Legacy portfolio revenue continues to decline because of patent expirations, while Opdivo fell and delayed readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy introduce pipeline uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity—44,620 puts traded, 77% above typical volume—signals that some traders remain cautious about downside risk.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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