Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Argus' target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock's previous close.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.53.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.22. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $68.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 66.90% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb remain in discussions about a potential transaction valued at roughly $400 billion are supporting BMY. A deal could provide shareholders with a premium and create a larger pharmaceutical company with substantial cost-savings potential. The talks remain preliminary and no agreement has been announced. The $400 Billion Reason Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Up Today

Reports that AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb remain in discussions about a potential transaction valued at roughly are supporting BMY. A deal could provide shareholders with a premium and create a larger pharmaceutical company with substantial cost-savings potential. The talks remain preliminary and no agreement has been announced. Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade has added to buying interest and helped Bristol Myers Squibb set a fresh 12-month high. The move reinforces the view that BMY’s valuation and cash-generating pharmaceutical portfolio remain attractive to investors. Bristol Myers Squibb Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

An analyst upgrade has added to buying interest and helped Bristol Myers Squibb set a fresh 12-month high. The move reinforces the view that BMY’s valuation and cash-generating pharmaceutical portfolio remain attractive to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and financial publications continue to debate whether BMY is undervalued and whether its recent rally can continue. The company’s modest valuation and strong recent earnings performance support the bullish case, but the stock’s advance may also reflect speculative merger enthusiasm rather than a completed transaction. Are Investors Undervaluing Bristol Myers Squibb?

Analysts and financial publications continue to debate whether BMY is undervalued and whether its recent rally can continue. The company’s modest valuation and strong recent earnings performance support the bullish case, but the stock’s advance may also reflect speculative merger enthusiasm rather than a completed transaction. Negative Sentiment: The AstraZeneca discussions remain uncertain, with no confirmed terms, timetable, or indication that a deal will be completed. Investors should therefore expect volatility if negotiations end or concerns emerge over financing, regulatory approval, or the strategic rationale of a combination. AstraZeneca-BMY Megadeal Talk Sparks Huge Market Rift

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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