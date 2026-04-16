British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,200 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company's current price.

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British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6%

LON BATS opened at GBX 4,172 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 4,419.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,237.66. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 3,013 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,806.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 176.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 9,383 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,284, for a total value of £401,967.72. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

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