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British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
British American Tobacco logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • British American Tobacco shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 4,496 before last changing hands at GBX 4,462. The move came on volume of 4.42 million shares.
  • Broker sentiment remains constructive, with UBS reiterating a buy rating and Jefferies lifting its price target to GBX 5,500. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of GBX 4,758.33.
  • Recent insider buying included purchases by Serpil Timuray and Tadeu Marroco, adding to 11,506 shares bought by insiders over the last quarter. The company also has a market cap of £90.42 billion and a low beta of 0.13.
  • Interested in British American Tobacco? Here are five stocks we like better.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,426.43 and traded as high as GBX 4,496. British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 4,462, with a volume of 4,420,989 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BATS. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,750 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 5,200 to GBX 5,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 4,758.33.

View Our Latest Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.60. The company has a market cap of £90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,597.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,426.43.

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

In other news, insider Serpil Timuray purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,372 per share, for a total transaction of £2,054.84. Also, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,306 per share, for a total transaction of £215,300. Insiders purchased 11,506 shares of company stock worth $50,267,032 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector. BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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