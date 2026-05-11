Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.00 and last traded at $147.5720, with a volume of 98895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,643,058,000 after buying an additional 264,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $746,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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