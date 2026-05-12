Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.63 and a 52 week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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