Brokers Issue Forecasts for EQT's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

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EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on EQT from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.96.

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EQT Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EQT opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EQT has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $256,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in EQT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in EQT by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 106,545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EQT by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,617 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $246,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 1,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $92,539.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,333,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,732,497.78. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 102,830 shares of company stock worth $5,602,913 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Freedom Capital upgraded EQT to strong-buy , which can support sentiment around the stock. Tickerreport.com

Freedom Capital upgraded EQT to , which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some future EPS estimates, including Q1 2027 to $1.58 from $1.42 and Q2 2028 to $0.92 from $0.83, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised some future EPS estimates, including from $1.42 and from $0.83, suggesting stronger longer-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its hold rating on EQT, which does not materially change the outlook. The Globe and Mail

RBC Capital reiterated its rating on EQT, which does not materially change the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut several earnings estimates for EQT, including Q2 2026 to $0.40 from $0.67, Q3 2026 to $0.55 from $0.68, and FY2026 to $4.43 from $4.82, pointing to weaker expected near-term profitability.

Zacks Research cut several earnings estimates for EQT, including from $0.67, from $0.68, and from $4.82, pointing to weaker expected near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Additional Zacks revisions lowered FY2027 EPS to $3.76 from $4.77, Q4 2027 to $0.65 from $1.21, and FY2028 to $5.18 from $5.71, reinforcing concerns about slower earnings growth.

Additional Zacks revisions lowered from $4.77, from $1.21, and from $5.71, reinforcing concerns about slower earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on EQT from $65 to $63, even while keeping a buy rating, which may weigh on sentiment. MarketScreener

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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