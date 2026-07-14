Brokers Offer Predictions for CASH Q3 Earnings

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) - Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Pathward Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst T. Switzer expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pathward Financial's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

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Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.6%

CASH opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.35. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,816 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,528 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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