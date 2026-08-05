Brokers Offer Predictions for CRSP FY2028 Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Markets reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.91. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics' FY2029 earnings at $35.29 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $127.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.11.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1%

CRSP opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,368.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $210,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,636.34. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSK plc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,890,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,764,532 shares of the company's stock worth $134,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,596 shares of the company's stock worth $159,082,000 after purchasing an additional 859,334 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,522,057 shares of the company's stock worth $551,777,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,706,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More CRISPR Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: CRISPR reported a loss of $0.94 per share, narrower than the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $10.18 million versus estimates of $7.45 million. Revenue increased more than tenfold year over year. CRISPR Therapeutics Q2 earnings report

CRISPR reported a loss of $0.94 per share, narrower than the $1.19 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $10.18 million versus estimates of $7.45 million. Revenue increased more than tenfold year over year. Positive Sentiment: Casgevy commercial momentum continued: Sales of the gene-editing therapy helped drive the revenue beat, with adoption expanding across global markets. The FDA also approved Casgevy for children as young as 2, broadening its potential patient population and long-term commercial opportunity. CRISPR Therapeutics business update and Q2 results

Sales of the gene-editing therapy helped drive the revenue beat, with adoption expanding across global markets. The FDA also approved Casgevy for children as young as 2, broadening its potential patient population and long-term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several potential catalysts are approaching: Management highlighted a busy second half of 2026, including progress across clinical programs and upcoming siRNA data readouts. Investors viewed the expanding pipeline and planned milestones as supportive of the company’s growth outlook. CRISPR Therapeutics quarter and upcoming catalysts

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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