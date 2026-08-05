Brokers Offer Predictions for General Motors FY2026 Earnings

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $12.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.64. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Trading Up 0.7%

General Motors stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 72,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the transaction, the president owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,053 shares of company stock worth $106,763,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: EV charging network surpasses 300 locations: GM, Pilot and EVgo said their joint fast-charging network now includes more than 300 locations and 1,300 stalls across 40 states, covering approximately 75% of the contiguous United States. The broader network supports GM’s EV adoption strategy and improves the convenience of long-distance electric travel. Pilot, General Motors and EVgo Power EV Road Trips with More Than 300 Fast-Charging Locations Nationwide

GM, Pilot and EVgo said their joint fast-charging network now includes more than 300 locations and 1,300 stalls across 40 states, covering approximately 75% of the contiguous United States. The broader network supports GM’s EV adoption strategy and improves the convenience of long-distance electric travel. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth case remains supported: A Zacks analysis identified GM as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and growth characteristics. This follows GM’s latest quarterly earnings beat, with earnings per share of $3.57 versus a $3.19 consensus estimate and revenue of $48.03 billion, above expectations. Why General Motors Is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

A Zacks analysis identified GM as a potentially attractive long-term growth stock based on its Style Scores and growth characteristics. This follows GM’s latest quarterly earnings beat, with earnings per share of $3.57 versus a $3.19 consensus estimate and revenue of $48.03 billion, above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and shareholder returns: Recent analysts raised price targets, including Jefferies at $99 and TD Cowen at $132, while the consensus target is approximately $101.41. GM also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

Recent analysts raised price targets, including Jefferies at $99 and TD Cowen at $132, while the consensus target is approximately $101.41. GM also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Executive stock sale: EVP Grant Michael Dixton sold 40,000 shares worth approximately $3.54 million, reducing his holdings by 42.11%. Because the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it may be less significant as a discretionary bearish signal. Grant Michael Dixton Sells 40,000 Shares of General Motors Stock

EVP Grant Michael Dixton sold 40,000 shares worth approximately $3.54 million, reducing his holdings by 42.11%. Because the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it may be less significant as a discretionary bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: EV and software execution concerns remain: Reports questioned whether GM may scale back electric trucks after weak 2026 sales and suggested its decision to limit Apple CarPlay could be losing consumer support. These issues could pressure EV growth and connected-services monetization.

Reports questioned whether GM may scale back electric trucks after weak 2026 sales and suggested its decision to limit Apple CarPlay could be losing consumer support. These issues could pressure EV growth and connected-services monetization. Negative Sentiment: Supplier margin pressure: PHINIA’s earnings miss, attributed to higher employee costs and unfavorable product mix, highlights potential cost and supply-chain pressure affecting automotive suppliers, although the impact on GM is indirect.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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