Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

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Brookfield Business Price Performance

NYSE:BBUC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 570,882 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Business has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Business had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBUC shares. Scotiabank set a $40.50 target price on Brookfield Business in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Brookfield Business in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Business from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Business

About Brookfield Business

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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