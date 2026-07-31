Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

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Brookfield Business Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of BBUC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 570,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,346. Brookfield Business has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBUC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Company Profile

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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