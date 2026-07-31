Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. National Bank Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.62.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 2.1%

BIP stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 710,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,725. The firm's 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,761,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,572,000 after buying an additional 979,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 589,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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