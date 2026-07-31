Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock's current price.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.62.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 710,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,725. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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