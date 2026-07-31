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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ price target from $44 to $47 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 13.21% upside from the reported $41.51 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: eight analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Hold, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and average price target of $45.62.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.90, well above the $0.28 consensus estimate, while institutional investors and hedge funds own approximately 57.92% of outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock's current price.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 710,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,725. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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