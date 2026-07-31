Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -15,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($1.51) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -103.3%.

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Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,036,176 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,484. The firm's 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

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