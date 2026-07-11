BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.21 and traded as low as C$83.49. BRP shares last traded at C$83.62, with a volume of 448,360 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ci Capital decreased their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$98.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.45.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter. BRP had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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