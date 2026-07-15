BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BRT Apartments from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BRT Apartments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised BRT Apartments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Price Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.85. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. BRT Apartments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 377,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,769 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 201,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 35,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates multi-family residential properties. The company targets mid-market apartment communities and seeks value-add opportunities through renovations, operational efficiencies and active asset management. Its investment strategy is focused on generating stable, long-term rental income and potential capital appreciation from its portfolio of rental properties.

Established in 2013, BRT Apartments Corp.

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