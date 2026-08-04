Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Trading Down 18.3%

Bruker stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 195.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,616 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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