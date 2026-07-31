Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $63.6650, with a volume of 79419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

Get Bruker alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bruker by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,805 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 5,291.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bruker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bruker wasn't on the list.

While Bruker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here