BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Trading 7.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.94. 1,096,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 703,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Get BTCS alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BTCS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BTCS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BTCS in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BTCS

BTCS Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 202.29%.The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BTCS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BTCS by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,811 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BTCS by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 213,338 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in BTCS by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,025 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,488 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BTCS in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company's stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc NASDAQ: BTCS is a digital asset technology company focused on blockchain infrastructure and related investments. Originally founded in 2012 as Bitcoin Shop, Inc, the company pivoted in 2018 to concentrate on blockchain technology applications, digital asset management and strategic investments in early-stage ventures. BTCS holds a diversified portfolio that includes cryptocurrency mining equipment, digital wallets, and equity stakes in promising blockchain startups.

In its mining operations, BTCS acquires and manages mining hardware to secure blockchain networks and generate newly minted digital tokens.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BTCS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BTCS wasn't on the list.

While BTCS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here