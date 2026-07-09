BTIG Research Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the blue-jean maker's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock's previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.21.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 9.52%.Levi Strauss & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 121,767 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $2,863,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,498,764.64. This trade represents a 45.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 488,851 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $11,786,197.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,468,570 shares of company stock worth $34,136,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 181.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Levi Strauss & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Levi Strauss & Co. this week:

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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