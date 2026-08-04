BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $237.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.53.

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TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $183.52 on Tuesday. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $2,354,067.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,255.63. This trade represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 42,257 shares valued at $7,946,068. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in TKO Group by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,150,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 133,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

TKO Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.54 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with a 42% margin, signaling strong operating momentum across UFC and WWE. TKO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.54 billion estimate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with a 42% margin, signaling strong operating momentum across UFC and WWE. Positive Sentiment: TKO raised its full-year outlook, including revenue guidance of approximately $5.8 billion, in a sign that management expects continued demand for premium live sports and entertainment. The UFC White House event and a busy schedule of UFC and WWE programming helped drive the quarter. UFC, WWE Parent TKO Posts Solid Q2, Raises Full-Year Guidance

TKO raised its full-year outlook, including revenue guidance of approximately $5.8 billion, in a sign that management expects continued demand for premium live sports and entertainment. The UFC White House event and a busy schedule of UFC and WWE programming helped drive the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026, supported by premium live content, international opportunities and further UFC-WWE integration. These initiatives provide potential long-term catalysts, although their financial impact will depend on execution. TKO Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026, supported by premium live content, international opportunities and further UFC-WWE integration. These initiatives provide potential long-term catalysts, although their financial impact will depend on execution. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings came in at $1.34 per share, below the $1.41 consensus estimate cited by several reports and well below Zacks’ $1.63 estimate, despite rising from $1.17 a year earlier. The earnings shortfall can pressure the stock, particularly given TKO’s elevated valuation and shares trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. TKO Group Holdings Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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