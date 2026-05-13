BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION)

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SION. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the sale, the director owned 2,671,822 shares in the company, valued at $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,717,760 shares of company stock worth $77,562,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Trending Headlines about Sionna Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Sionna Therapeutics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including large transactions by Director Peter A. Thompson and OrbiMed Advisors , may be pressuring the stock because investors often view heavy insider selling as a caution signal, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Multiple insider sales, including large transactions by Director and , may be pressuring the stock because investors often view heavy insider selling as a caution signal, even though the trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: The company missed quarterly EPS expectations, which can reinforce concerns that Sionna is still in the early, loss-making stage of development and may need time before pipeline progress translates into stronger fundamentals. Article Title

The company missed quarterly EPS expectations, which can reinforce concerns that Sionna is still in the early, loss-making stage of development and may need time before pipeline progress translates into stronger fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Clinical milestones remain on track, including completed enrollment for the PreciSION CF study and expected summer 2026 topline data, which supports the longer-term pipeline story but does not provide an immediate commercial catalyst. Article Title

Clinical milestones remain on track, including completed enrollment for the PreciSION CF study and expected summer 2026 topline data, which supports the longer-term pipeline story but does not provide an immediate commercial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A large cash balance of roughly $289.9 million reduces near-term financing risk and is a positive backdrop for a clinical-stage biotech, but it is not enough on its own to offset the earnings miss and insider selling today. Article Title

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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