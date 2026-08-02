Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.3250.

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A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Bumble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bumble

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $28,264,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,233.72. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 7,477,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $28,264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $73,233.72. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 29,954,026 shares of company stock valued at $113,182,633 in the last 90 days. 15.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 7.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 672.0% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,553 shares of the company's stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 274,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Bumble had a negative net margin of 72.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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