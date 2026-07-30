Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

Get Bunge Global alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.Bunge Global's revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Bunge Global by 152.9% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Bunge Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Bunge Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance: Bunge reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.00, compared with $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue surged 88.3% to $24.04 billion. Results were supported by strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins. Bunge beats second-quarter profit estimates on strong processing margins

Bunge reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.00, compared with $1.31 a year earlier, while revenue surged 88.3% to $24.04 billion. Results were supported by strong soybean and softseed processing and refining margins. Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings outlook: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger business conditions and Viterra integration synergies running ahead of plan. The company also repurchased approximately $250 million of shares and completed the $2 billion buyback program connected to the Viterra transaction. Bunge forecasts 2026 adjusted EPS of $9.25-$9.75

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.25-$9.75 from $9.00-$9.50, citing stronger business conditions and Viterra integration synergies running ahead of plan. The company also repurchased approximately $250 million of shares and completed the $2 billion buyback program connected to the Viterra transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed estimate comparisons: The $2.00 adjusted EPS result exceeded some published analyst estimates, including a $1.97 consensus, but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. This discrepancy may have contributed to uncertainty around the quality of the beat. Bunge Global earnings results

The $2.00 adjusted EPS result exceeded some published analyst estimates, including a $1.97 consensus, but fell short of Zacks’ $2.03 estimate. This discrepancy may have contributed to uncertainty around the quality of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance may have disappointed investors: Despite the raised outlook, the new range is only a modest increase and broadly near expectations. Investors may have been looking for a larger upward revision after the strong quarter.

Despite the raised outlook, the new range is only a modest increase and broadly near expectations. Investors may have been looking for a larger upward revision after the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Uneven segment results and accounting effects: Grain merchandising, milling, sugar and parts of the European soybean business remained under pressure. A reported negative mark-to-market timing impact of approximately $1.67 per share also clouded the quarter, even though management expects the effect to reverse over time.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.

While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here