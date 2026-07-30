Burford Capital (BUR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Burford Capital to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $103.0780 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Burford Capital Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the third quarter worth $128,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BUR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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