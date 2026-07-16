Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.5625.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BURL opened at $344.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $240.49 and a 12 month high of $351.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $318.98 and its 200-day moving average is $314.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock worth $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,269,000 after buying an additional 653,718 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,122,000 after buying an additional 386,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 326,328 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here