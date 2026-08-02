Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $369.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $240.49 and a 1 year high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $529,274.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,025,107.38. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company's stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $3,514,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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