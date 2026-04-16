Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Butterfly Network logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Butterfly Network's stock reached a new 52-week high of $5.17 (last $5.04), trading up about 8.5% on heavy volume and valuing the company at roughly $1.34 billion.
  • Analyst views mixed: Several analysts raised price targets (TD Cowen to $6.00; others $5.25–$5.50), but the consensus rating is a Hold with an average target of $5.56.
  • Fundamentals: Quarterly results beat estimates—EPS loss narrowed to $0.02 versus a $0.04 expected and revenue was $31.5M—but the company remains unprofitable with a roughly 79% negative net margin.
  • Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.0380, with a volume of 1648138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFLY

Butterfly Network Trading Up 8.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Butterfly Network Right Now?

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump just signed it
Trump just signed it
From Investors Alley (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines