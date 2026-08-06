BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BW LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BW LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

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BW LPG Price Performance

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. BW LPG has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $22.92.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $838.89 million for the quarter. BW LPG had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.13%.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $6.196 per share. This represents a $24.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BW LPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BW LPG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BW LPG by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,314 shares of the company's stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 579,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BW LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in BW LPG by 115,776.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,942 shares of the company's stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 203,766 shares in the last quarter.

About BW LPG

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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