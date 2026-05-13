BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.96.

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BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.22 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting BWX Technologies

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About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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