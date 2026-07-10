Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to "Neutral"

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYRN. New Street Research set a $7.50 price target on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Texas Capital raised shares of Byrna Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

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Byrna Technologies Trading Down 33.7%

BYRN opened at $3.94 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.32 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 89.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company's stock.

Key Byrna Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Byrna Technologies this week:

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

Further Reading

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