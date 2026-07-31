C. Mark Hussey Sells 24,072 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $3,986,082.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,730.41. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 871,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,924. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HURN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after buying an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,661,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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