C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 297.76%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 million. On average, analysts expect C4 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

CCCC stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.90. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C4 Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company's stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C4 Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C4 Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While C4 Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here