C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,280,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,171,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 6,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4,236.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,424,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 700,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 874,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 671,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.85. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 292.08%. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

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