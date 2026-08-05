CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.960-33.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 31.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.7 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CACI International from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $609.09.

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CACI International Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CACI traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $518.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CACI International has a 52-week low of $434.70 and a 52-week high of $683.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $491.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.11.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $1.65. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. CACI International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 32.960-33.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 595.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CACI International by 6,566.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in CACI International by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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