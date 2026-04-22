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Cadre Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CDRE)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cadre logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Cadre declared a $0.10 quarterly dividend (annualized $0.40) payable May 15 to shareholders of record on May 1, implying a ~1.4% yield and a payout ratio around 28% that management says is covered by earnings.
  • Missed Q1 estimates: The company reported $0.27 EPS vs. $0.47 expected and $167.2M revenue vs. $182.9M expected, with revenue down 4.9% year‑over‑year; analysts project about $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Shares trade near $29.51 with a $1.26B market cap, P/E ~27.6 and a 52‑week range of $28.22–$48.76; Wall Street consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cadre.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Cadre has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $167.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.94 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadre from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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