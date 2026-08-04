CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAE

Institutional Trading of CAE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,377,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $316,955,000 after buying an additional 1,874,739 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $82,364,000 after buying an additional 1,222,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CAE by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here