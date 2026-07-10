CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CAE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

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Institutional Trading of CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,868 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,701,002 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 307,265 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in CAE by 93.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 280,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CAE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,104 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

CAE Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.80 on Friday. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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