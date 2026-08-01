Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and traded as low as $18.09. Caledonia Mining shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 175,714 shares trading hands.

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Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.59%.The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.20 million.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Caledonia Mining's payout ratio is 116.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Mining

In related news, Director July Ndlovu sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 229,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,938,039.91. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Gapare purchased 11,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,455,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,910,781.40. This represents a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,699 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,229 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caledonia Mining by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company's stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

Further Reading

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