Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.6667.

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Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Camtek from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Camtek from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Camtek from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company's stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $132.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. Camtek has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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