Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Get Plug Power alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 194,961,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,802,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 229.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $163.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,599,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,258,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $63,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,268,670 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 241.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,134,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,695,077 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 714,212 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Plug Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Plug Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Plug Power reported Q1 revenue of $163.5 million, topping expectations and rising 22.3% year over year, while its adjusted loss narrowed to $0.08 per share versus estimates for a $0.09 loss. Article Title

Plug Power reported Q1 revenue of $163.5 million, topping expectations and rising 22.3% year over year, while its adjusted loss narrowed to $0.08 per share versus estimates for a $0.09 loss. Positive Sentiment: Management said it expects 13% to 15% sales growth in 2026 and is targeting positive EBITDA in Q4, which strengthens hopes that the company is moving closer to profitability. Article Title

Management said it expects 13% to 15% sales growth in 2026 and is targeting positive EBITDA in Q4, which strengthens hopes that the company is moving closer to profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, including Canaccord Genuity raising its price target to $4 from $2.50 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Clear Street lifting its target to $3.50 with a Buy rating. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive after the report, including Canaccord Genuity raising its price target to $4 from $2.50 while maintaining a Hold rating, and Clear Street lifting its target to $3.50 with a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by operational progress tied to Project Quantum Leap, including sharp gross margin improvement and lower service costs, which suggests the turnaround plan is starting to work. Article Title

Investors are also encouraged by operational progress tied to Project Quantum Leap, including sharp gross margin improvement and lower service costs, which suggests the turnaround plan is starting to work. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved quarter, Plug Power still posted a GAAP loss and profitability remains distant, so the stock’s move is being driven more by improving fundamentals and guidance than by actual profits. Article Title

Despite the improved quarter, Plug Power still posted a GAAP loss and profitability remains distant, so the stock’s move is being driven more by improving fundamentals and guidance than by actual profits. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk remains high, especially around cash use, asset monetization, and whether management can hit its profitability targets on schedule. Article Title

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems that serve as clean energy replacements for conventional batteries in electric vehicles and material handling equipment. Its core solutions include ProGen fuel cell engines, GenDrive power systems for forklifts and warehouse vehicles, and GenFuel hydrogen refueling infrastructure. These offerings are sold as standalone components or integrated turnkey solutions under the GenKey brand, providing customers with on-site refueling, equipment installation and maintenance services.

In addition to its fuel cell and refueling products, Plug Power develops backup power and off-grid energy solutions through its GenSure line, which targets telecommunications, data centers and utility applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plug Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plug Power wasn't on the list.

While Plug Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here