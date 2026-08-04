Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $436.00 to $442.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the pharmaceutical company's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $542.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $560.09.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $470.72 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $533.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total transaction of $787,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,793,071.79. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 6,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 26,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,600. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,452 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,997. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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