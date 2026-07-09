Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.5320.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $11.66 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Canada Goose from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price objective on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on Canada Goose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canada Goose by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $915.54 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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