Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.34 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Canada Goose's conference call:

Q1 profitability improved significantly , with adjusted EBIT margin expanding more than 10 percentage points year over year to negative 87%, supported by gross-margin expansion, channel mix, and cost discipline.

, with adjusted EBIT margin expanding more than 10 percentage points year over year to negative 87%, supported by gross-margin expansion, channel mix, and cost discipline. Revenue increased 9% to CAD 119 million, led by strong demand for apparel, rainwear, and windwear; these newer spring/summer categories represented nearly 40% of revenue while down-filled outerwear also grew.

Wholesale revenue surged 65%, benefiting from a strong order book, reorders, and favorable shipment timing, while management said the spring-summer 2027 order book remains strong. E-commerce also posted double-digit growth across regions.

Store traffic remained soft, particularly in the U.S. and EMEA, contributing to a 3% decline in D2C comparable sales; management expects first-half margins to face modest pressure from higher marketing spending and logistics and e-commerce investments.

Potential U.S. tariffs could reduce fiscal 2027 operating margin by less than 200 basis points if implemented as proposed and without mitigation, although the company said it is evaluating actions to limit the impact.

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Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 672,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,458. The company has a market capitalization of $871.83 million, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Trending Headlines about Canada Goose

Here are the key news stories impacting Canada Goose this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded its outlook: The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. This provides a positive signal about the brand’s recovery and long-term growth prospects. Benzinga

The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. This provides a positive signal about the brand’s recovery and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations: Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, ahead of the approximately C$76.34 million analyst consensus. Management said customer engagement is expanding across more seasons and product categories as Canada Goose develops into a year-round luxury brand. Canada Goose Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, ahead of the approximately C$76.34 million analyst consensus. Management said customer engagement is expanding across more seasons and product categories as Canada Goose develops into a year-round luxury brand. Positive Sentiment: Shares were highlighted as a value opportunity: Zacks included GOOS among value stocks that could benefit as the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, although broader geopolitical risks are weighing on market sentiment. Zacks value stocks article

Zacks included GOOS among value stocks that could benefit as the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady, although broader geopolitical risks are weighing on market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly loss was mixed: Canada Goose reported a loss of C$0.64 per share. That was better than the MarketBeat consensus estimate of a C$0.70 loss, but slightly below the Zacks estimate of a C$0.63 loss. The result also compares with C$0.91 of EPS in the prior-year quarter, highlighting ongoing profitability pressure.

Canada Goose reported a loss of C$0.64 per share. That was better than the MarketBeat consensus estimate of a C$0.70 loss, but slightly below the Zacks estimate of a C$0.63 loss. The result also compares with C$0.91 of EPS in the prior-year quarter, highlighting ongoing profitability pressure. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the main concern: Despite higher revenue, the company continues to report a seasonal loss, while its valuation remains demanding at roughly 69 times earnings. The stock is also below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting cautious investor sentiment until earnings growth improves.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1,557.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,898 shares of the company's stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,540,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 877,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 404,374 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,661 shares of the company's stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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