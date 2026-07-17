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Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Canadian National Railway has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 firms, with an average 12-month price target of C$170.56.
  • Several analysts recently raised their targets, including Desjardins to C$185 and Raymond James to C$198, while others maintained mixed ratings such as hold or sector perform.
  • The stock was trading near its 52-week high at C$180.16, and the company reported C$1.80 EPS on revenue of C$4.38 billion in its latest quarterly results.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotia lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justin M. Howell purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$180.16 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$126.11 and a 12-month high of C$180.17. The stock has a market cap of C$109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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