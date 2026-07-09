Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company's previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotia increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$161.00.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$176.60. 469,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$126.11 and a 12-month high of C$176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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